Transport firm invests £1.1m in fleet

Speed Welshpool, which is part of Palletways, an Imperial Group company, and Europe’s largest and fastest growing express palletised freight network, has invested in 11 HGV’s.

Today, it boasts 22 HGVs, 22 trailers and eight vans, a huge leap from five years ago when the business operated a fleet of just 10 HGV’s.

George Edwards, managing director at Speed Welshpool, said: “Ploughing £1.1 million into the business for new equipment is something that few operators in our area can boast about. This is by far our single largest investment and demonstrates our commitment to better serve our customers and staff.

“These are exciting times for Speed Welshpool; profits are up, we’ve recently acquired a contract that a haulier operated with our largest customer and we’re on target to exceed in excess of £5.6 million turnover this year.”

And it’s hoped the new vehicles will help Speed Welshpool attract new drivers.

George added: “It’s well-known there’s a driver shortage in the industry and that’s why we need to do all we can to attract and retain the best staff through the provision of market-leading equipment and infrastructure.

"We trialled a number of vehicles and listened carefully to the feedback from our drivers when we chose these new models. The new additions offer drivers a well-equipped, comfortable and modern working environment and we’re sure they’ll whet the appetite and interest of drivers to come in an enquire about jobs.”