Shropshire businesses pair up to help increase profile

Michael Harte, Neyland Dale, Robin Dale of Dale Bros and Martin Bowden of Bridge Cheese

In November, the first Bridge Cheese branded lorry will leave the Dale Brothers depot in Hortonwood to make deliveries across the UK. The brand new refrigerated truck features eye-catching original livery and the Bridge Cheese company logo.

Established in 2018, Bridge Cheese is a relative newcomer to the market, but it is being led by a seasoned executive team with over 80 years of collective experience in the food industry.

Managing director at Bridge Cheese, Michael Harte, said: “The partnership with Dale Brothers is a significant milestone for Bridge Cheese. The company, based just up the road from us in Telford, has been incredibly supportive of us since the beginning. And what better way to increase exposure of our growing brand across the UK than on the side of our own vehicle.”

Mr Harte said that although the brand itself was a fairly new name to the food and drink sector, a number of significant contract wins in the last 18 months means the company is on a growth trajectory.

“Although we’re a young company, we have decades of technical expertise in food and drink production and processing in the team. It is this experience and our ability to cater for individual customer needs which sets us apart from our competitors.

“Having Dale Brothers as our transportation partner and our own livery on the side of their trucks means Bridge Cheese is really going places as we head into 2021.”

Bridge Cheese offers a wide range of cheese and dairy products for food manufacturers, wholesalers and for export. This includes cheddars, hard cheeses and mozzarella products as well as bespoke cheese and dairy solutions for food production.

Family-owned company Dale Brothers specialises in the transportation of food products. It has a fleet of more than 70 refrigerated lorries, and in 2020 the company invested in eight new trailers.

Neyland Dale, director at Dale Brothers, said: “We have been working with Bridge Cheese for two years now and we can see they are a growing company with the right attitude to really go places.

“They have committed 100 per cent of their transportation business to us and we wanted to repay that loyalty with this sponsorship opportunity, which will see their brand on major roads across the country for the next six years.”