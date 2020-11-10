Telford firms impacted by second national lockdown urged to apply for grants

The Government says that firms required to close due to the national Covid restrictions can apply for grants of up to £3,000 based on their rateable value.

They can complete an online form on Telford & Wrekin Council’s coronavirus website at www.telford.gov.uk/coronavirus under the ‘I am a business’ section.

Applications will be assessed during November.

The council will also soon be launching a new discretionary business grants fund to continue to support other businesses which have not been forced to close by the lockdown, but may be experiencing severe losses of income due to the pandemic.

Cabinet member for council finance and governance, Councillor Rae Evans said: “We know many borough businesses continue to face very serious financial challenges due to the pandemic.

“As earlier in the year, our business support team will be working to help businesses severely impacted by the pandemic to apply for and receive Government grants as quickly as possible.

“As such, we are urging all businesses forced to close until December 2 to complete this online form and access these grants as quickly as possible.

“We will also be launching our own discretionary business grant scheme soon to help businesses who continue to operate but are struggling financially.

“Once again, however, I fear the demand for help from businesses will outstrip what we can actually do and fund.