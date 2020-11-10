Chamber welcomes chancellor's new support

Ruth Ross, director of business at Shropshire Chamber

The chamber said the further extension of furlough, and more generous grants for the self-employed, would provide certainty for businesses beyond the immediate shock of the four-week lockdown.

Ruth Ross, director of business at Shropshire Chamber, said: “These changes give our business community significant and important reassurance over what looks set to be an uncertain winter.

“But equally, we are aware that many Shropshire companies are anxious for an even clearer view of the road ahead, to enable them to plan for 2021.

“We echo calls from the British Chambers of Commerce for the Government to set out longer-term measures over the next 12 months to give us all greater certainty and confidence to plan.

“No-one wants to see a situation where businesses are having to continually react to changes in support on a virtual week-to-week basis.”

Shropshire Chamber says that, as well as support on jobs, reduced demand will impact on the cashflow of many local businesses, and warns that more generous grants will be required if those businesses are to weather a difficult winter ahead.

Adam Marshall, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “Despite the Chancellor’s announcement, there are still many businesses and individuals who have, through no fault of their own, been unable to access any government support since the start of the pandemic.