Application for business park units submitted

Powys County Council has submitted the plans for Abermule Business Park.

The site already has outline planning permission for the provision of six units, but the council has proposed a new development which will create a greater number of smaller units.

The authority says the changed plan would "better suit the needs of the local economy and assist with start-up business".

Basic infrastructure construction work at the site was completed several years ago and the construction of the controversial North Powys Bulking Facility is currently underway.

“We are really pleased that following pre-planning consultation we are able to submit the formal planning permission for a number of small business units Abermule Business Park,” said Councillor Phyl Davies, the authority's cabinet member for property.

“These units are a great opportunity for us to invest further in Abermule and boost the small-scale economic delivery of the area.

“The site has been allocated within the development plan for a number of years and Powys County Council is keen to see the delivery of this project for the benefit of the local economy and to provide support for new enterprises.

“The site is owned by Powys County Council and the units will be available for rent with the local authority continuing to manage the site post construction.”