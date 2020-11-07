Shropshire bookshops in new online bookselling venture to rival Amazon

The Welsh book shop - Siop Cwlwm - based at Oswestry Indoor Market have joined an online book website to go head to head with Amazon. In Picture: Lowri Roberts.

This week, 130 UK bookshops have signed up to Bookshop.org, a new online platform that aims to rival other online sellers and encourage people to support their local shops.

Deborah Alma the Emergency Poet and James Sheard at the Poetry Pharmacy shop in Bishop's Castle

Siop Cwlwm, the only Welsh shop in England, located in Oswestry’s market; Bishop’s Castle very own Poetry Pharmacy and the award-winning Booka Bookshop in Oswestry are amongst the five Shropshire stores signed up.

Carrie and Tim Morris, owners of Booka Bookshop in Oswestry