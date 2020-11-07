Shropshire bookshops in new online bookselling venture to rival Amazon

By Charlotte BentleyBusinessPublished: Last Updated:

Seven independent Shropshire bookshops have signed up to a pioneering website that aims to rival Amazon and support independents during the country’s second lockdown and beyond.

The Welsh book shop - Siop Cwlwm - based at Oswestry Indoor Market have joined an online book website to go head to head with Amazon. In Picture: Lowri Roberts.
The Welsh book shop - Siop Cwlwm - based at Oswestry Indoor Market have joined an online book website to go head to head with Amazon. In Picture: Lowri Roberts.

This week, 130 UK bookshops have signed up to Bookshop.org, a new online platform that aims to rival other online sellers and encourage people to support their local shops.

Deborah Alma the Emergency Poet and James Sheard at the Poetry Pharmacy shop in Bishop's Castle

Siop Cwlwm, the only Welsh shop in England, located in Oswestry’s market; Bishop’s Castle very own Poetry Pharmacy and the award-winning Booka Bookshop in Oswestry are amongst the five Shropshire stores signed up.

Carrie and Tim Morris, owners of Booka Bookshop in Oswestry

The Ironbridge Book Shop, Burway Books in Church Stretton, Aardvark Books in Bucknell and Pengwern Books in Shrewsbury have also signed up.

News
Business
Health
Coronavirus
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Community Reporter@CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News