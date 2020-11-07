Shropshire bookshops in new online bookselling venture to rival Amazon

This week, 130 UK bookshops have signed up to Bookshop.org, a new online platform that aims to rival other online sellers and encourage people to support their local shops.
Siop Cwlwm, the only Welsh shop in England, located in Oswestry’s market; Bishop’s Castle very own Poetry Pharmacy and the award-winning Booka Bookshop in Oswestry are amongst the five Shropshire stores signed up.
The Ironbridge Book Shop, Burway Books in Church Stretton, Aardvark Books in Bucknell and Pengwern Books in Shrewsbury have also signed up.