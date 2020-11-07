Business awards finalists revealed

Shropshire Chamber chief executive Richard Sheehan.

The Shropshire Chamber Business Awards are being delivered virtually this year with a live online stream on November 20.

The Company of the Year award will be decided between Oswestry-based alarm maker Aico, Shrewsbury-based DM Recruitment, and the 2017 champion, Reconomy of Telford.

Aico is shortlisted in a total of five categories, while there are two nominations for Reconomy.

Last year’s Company of the Year, Knockin-based Pave Aways, is shortlisted this time for education and apprenticeships.

“We originally had plans for our largest ever awards event this summer, including a huge conference and exhibition, to mark the competition’s 20th anniversary,” said Shropshire Chamber chief executive Richard Sheehan.

“Clearly, this wasn’t possible in the current climate, but we were determined to create some form of event to reflect the amazing resilience and achievements of Shropshire businesses.

“We may only be crowning our winners virtually, instead of in person, but these awards will still deliver the usual top-level showcase for the amazing companies we have across all corners of our county.”

He added: “It has never been more important to celebrate the extraordinary adaptability, innovation and success that is Shropshire business.

“As usual, we have been amazed and delighted by the volume and quality of entries. Shortlisting each of these categories down to a final three has been a really tough task for our independent judges.”

There are a total of 10 awards up for grabs during the 2020 virtual awards ceremony – which is free to view.

Regular categories which are returning include Outstanding Customer Service, Best Small Business, Business In The Community, Best Manufacturer, and International Trade Through Export.

There are also new categories recognising excellence in Workplace Health & Wellbeing, Digital Innovation, Corporate And Environmental Responsibility, Education And Apprenticeships for businesses building important links with education.

The event will be live streamed from the TV studio at Yarrington in Shrewsbury, in compliance with current Covid-19 guidelines.

Normally, a team of judges would be visiting each of the shortlisted finalists at their premises before deciding on a winner – this year, those ‘meetings’ are being held on Zoom over the next two weeks.