Webinar to help businesses harness power of additive manufacturing

Mark Dickin, additive manufacturing and moulding engineering manager at Ricoh 3D

Ricoh 3D claims that some businesses still do not fully understand the benefits the technology offers – and at their own risk, as the last few months have exposed development cycle and supply chain weaknesses.

For that reason, Ricoh 3D is offering a free webinar through their sister company Ricoh UK to demonstrate how additive manufacturing can offer flexibility, deliver cost and time savings and enhance quality control processes.

The webinar will take place on November 10 at 11am. Registration is now open at tools.ricoh.co.uk/anything-in-print-webinar-series#1011.

Mark Dickin, additive manufacturing and moulding engineering manager at Ricoh 3D, said: "This webinar offers an opportunity for business leaders to understand how an additive manufacturing service can benefit them without the need for capital expenditure commitments, resulting in a valuable de-risking exercise during uncertain times.

"There are numerous advantages associated with 3D printing and many OEMs now cannot ignore its role in keeping their business sustainable and resilient in the new reality, but it’s about knowing how and when to tap into the potential of this sometimes misunderstood technology."