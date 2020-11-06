Telford apprentice Nihal, 19, is a rising star at JCB

Nihal Dhillon, 19, has won the Rising Star award at the West Midlands Apprentice Awards

Nihal Dhillon, 19, from Priorslee, left Haberdashers' Adams' Grammar School in May last year and managed to secure an engineering apprenticeship at JCB and is in his second year of placement now.

Nihal says he loves every second of his apprenticeship and was pleased to be nominated by his company for the Rising Star Award.

His dad, Amar, said Nihal has always had a keen interest in engineering and he is glad to see he has now settled doing something he loves.

Nihal said: "JCB nominated some of their apprentices for the awards from every field – and people enter from across the region, from barbers to post office workers.

"We had to fill out an application and then they are whittled down to six regional finalists. I was one of them, and another colleague from JCB as well. I won the Rising Star Award for the West Midlands region.

Positive

"The guy in second place was actually from JCB so it was a really good day for the company. Normally they hold a proper awards ceremony I think, but this year it was all virtual it worked really well."

Nihal said that this year has been tough for everyone so it is nice to have positive news for himself and his employers.

He said: "It has been so so busy at work and there has been a lot of tough times for the company so it was amazing to have been selected for this award. It's just a fantastic feeling.

"I am loving my apprenticeship. It's what I've always wanted to do, I've grown up around cars and things with my dad. I am doing an engineering degree apprenticeship.

"So I study towards a degree which the company pay for and I also earn a salary for working. I love it. I am currently working on the special projects engineering, and leading my own project to do with reducing carbon emissions."