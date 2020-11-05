The Works sees online sales double

The Birmingham-headquartered firm said sales increased by over 10 per cent over the period for the 26 weeks to October 25, excluding the seven weeks when its stores were closed during the lockdown.

Store sales were broadly level with last year, with online sales approximately double last year's over the period.

Gavin Peck, chief executive of The Works, said: “I have been pleased with the positive response of our customers to our proposition which resulted in strong trading since the reopening of our stores; the further improvement in performance in recent weeks only serves to underline this.

"I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the hard work and commitment of all colleagues throughout the business, who have helped to deliver this performance and ensured that we have continued to provide excellent service whilst maintaining safe shopping environments.

“Naturally, it is disappointing that we have had to close most of our stores again, so close to Christmas, but the strong performance since the last lockdown and our sound financial position mean we are well placed, and we are focused on ensuring that we reopen safely, and are geared up to make up as much lost ground as possible in December.

“The last six months has demonstrated the increasing relevance and appeal of our proposition, which gives us confidence in the long-term future of the business.”