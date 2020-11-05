Shropshire business leaders welcome furlough extension

Marches LEP chair Mandy Thorn

They say it will give struggling businesses some "breathing space" and help them to maintain their staff during the uncertain months ahead.

Mandy Thorn MBE, chair of the Marches LEP, said the furlough scheme had been vital life support for many of businesses in the region, particularly those in the visitor economy.

“This new lockdown, particularly with Christmas only weeks away, will certainly present a serious challenge to the survival of many of our retail, tourism and leisure businesses. The LEP is working closely with the Government and local authority partners to ensure that businesses across this region have access to the support on offer, which includes grants which will help to keep many of those businesses afloat.

“Extending the furlough scheme, as the Chancellor has announced, will give many of them much-needed breathing space. It will also give employees some peace of mind that they can keep their jobs and retain at least the majority of earnings in the coming weeks.”

Richard Sheehan, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, said: "This is a welcome and positive step for businesses.

"The Government seems to have recognised it takes time for businesses to get up to speed when we come out of lockdowns.

"Businesses are obviously made up of employees which are important assets and this additional support will help them to maintain their assets where their purse strings might not have allowed.

"On the negative side, the level of support from a cash flow perspective is woefully short of where it needs to be. This needs to be addressed and will be a key focus for all chambers of commerce."

Legal employment expert Julia Fitzsimmons, partner with FBC Manby Bowdler, said: “Many businesses have been forced to make decisions which at the start of 2020 would have seemed unfathomable. And many employers have known for a long time that without the furlough scheme, they may struggle to keep on their staff.

“But the Chancellor has given a lifeline to employers and to millions of workers who may already have been aware they could be unemployed in the coming weeks, potentially even just before Christmas. There’s no doubt that this by offering this extension, redundancies will be avoided. However, it is still a sticking plaster for many businesses and long-term, employers face tough decisions ahead in order to keep their businesses alive.”

Mr Sunak said the Government's highest priority remains "to protect jobs and livelihoods".

He had previously extended the furlough throughout November due to the second national lockdown in England.

The Chancellor told the Commons: "We can announce today that the furlough scheme will not be extended for one month, it will be extended until the end of March.

"The Government will continue to help pay people's wages up to 80 per cent of the normal amount.

"All employers will have to pay for hours not worked is the cost of employer NICs and pension contributions.

"We will review the policy in January to decide whether economic circumstances are improving enough to ask employers to contribute more."