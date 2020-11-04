Marston's cuts rents for lockdown

By John Corser

Pubs and restaurants group Marston’s is cutting rents from Thursday as England starts its second coronavirus lockdown.

All tied tenants and leaseholders in England have been informed their headline rent will be reduced to 10 per cent from November 5 until December 2.

In a letter to tenants, Ed Hancock, the operations director at the Wolverhampton-based group, said: "Clearly no one wanted to be back in this position. I know how hard our pubs have worked to make sure they remain safe and enjoyable places for their customers to visit.

"I also know the determination and creativity that our pubs have demonstrated over the last nine months and I have no doubt that our business will bounce back from this most recent enforced closure."

Since the beginning of the pandemic Marston’s has worked on a pub-by-pub basis understanding what help individual tied tenants and leased partners needed.

This has included rent holidays, restocking allowance, reopening marketing spend and more recently regional tier support when needed.

