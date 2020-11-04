Last-minute shops dash before shutters come down

Telford Centre was busy with last-minute shoppers today ahead of the lockdown that will see all non-essential store closed

Telford Shopping Centre was busy throughout the day, with some taking the chance to grab Christmas shopping before the restrictions came in.

The government’s new lockdown begins at midnight and means that all shops selling non-essential items are being forced to close.

More Covid-19 coverage:

It comes amid a fragile recovery for some, with retail looking to get back on track after the impact of the first national lockdown earlier this year.

A number of car parks are being closed by Telford Centre as part of the lockdown, including its Long Stay 1,2, and 3 car parks. Free parking will be available at the restaurant and cinema, Debenhams, and the M&S and Primark car parks.