Uniform and workwear specialist prepares for a positive future post lockdown

MD James Worthington

MyWorkwear, which employs about 20 people and specialises in the embroidery and print of workwear, PPE, uniforms and other clothing, said the investment will help it to expand production capacity by around 40 per cent in order to reach the five year sales target.

The investment will focus on increased staffing, equipment, technology and marketing.

The company has already invested substantially in machinery with the purchase of a number of additional embroidery and print machines. It is also updating its computer and telephone systems to ensure staff can continue to offer a high level of service to customers, which include companies from all over the UK. In addition, a number of additional staff are being recruited.

Recognising the importance of this new phase of growth, the company has also refreshed its branding, but retained the name ‘MyWorkwear’, in recognition of its 44-year heritage. The Telford offices have been updated with the new logo last week and the website has also been relaunched.

James Worthington, managing director of the firm, said: “We recognise that we need to keep investing in our business in order to meet the challenges of today’s business world, even more so after the year we have all faced in 2020.

"When my father founded the firm 44 years ago in the town, he started with a handful of colleagues producing coveralls for Halfords. Things have most definitely moved on since then, with us now offering over 6000 different products, but we still continue to focus on the same quality and customer service. We hope this new investment will help to continue this expansion.

"Understandably we are thrilled about the changes and look forward to 2021 with great anticipation."