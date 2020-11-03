Tanki rolls out sustainable paper to prevent blocked sewage systems

Business Partners Matt O'Crowley, Simon Haydon and Mark Collins

Tanki, which uses no adhesives or other nano-plastics in its manufacture, has been set up by trio Matt O’Crowley, Mark Collins and Simon Haydon.

The toilet tissue is designed not to clog up sewage treatment systems or pollute the environment.

The company was formed after they discovered that toilet paper is manufactured with various additives, including glue, which all add up to cause problems for owners of troublesome toilets which rely on septic tanks and sewage treatment plants.

After lots of research and experimentation, Tanki was set up from a unit in Atcham, near Shrewsbury.

Matt’s background in the Merchant Navy opened up another opportunity and the company is soon to start distributing tank and pipe friendly toilet paper in Spain, Greece and Singapore.

Matt said: “Life on-board ship is permanently dogged by the misery of blocked sewage systems. Not only are these blockages due in no small part to the glue in toilet paper, but when conventional paper does flush through, it is sending plastic directly into the ocean. Being made redundant due to Covid gave us the opportunity and impetus to do something about this. We are delighted and humbled to have our endeavours recognised so early by Maritime UK.

“It may come as a surprise that the humble loo roll contains a lot more than just two or three sheets of very thin, biodegradable paper. Typically, every roll of two or three-ply toilet paper contains 2.7g of lamination adhesive and softening agents that bond the sheets together.

“It is not currently practical to prohibit crews from flushing used paper down the toilet, in the same way that some countries and cities have done, but these glues and nano-plastics cannot be filtered out and treated effectively in a ship’s sewage treatment plant. Adhesives are the main cause of toilet tissue clogging up pipes, forming a slow-moving sludge, leading to blocked pipework and drains and damage to treatment systems."

Tanki is created using virgin pulp, a by-product of timber grown for housing, from verified sustainable and actively managed sources. Its supply chain and manufacturing facility is both BRC Grade A rated and recognised by the FSC.

It is available for purchase through farm shops, chandleries or online direct from the manufacturer.

Simon said: “We have met some of the nicest and supportive people during the setting up process and the kindness shown to us by a number of the local farm shops has blown us away. We are always looking for new places to stock Tanki, but so far it is available at Greenfields Farm Shop, Churncote Farm Shop and Café, Moor Farm Shop, Colliers Farm Shop, Hignetts of Pontesbury, Kynnersley Barrow and Admaston Stores."

Tanki is already a finalist for three of this year’s Maritime UK Awards, including Innovation. The winner will be announced at a live event streamed from Plymouth on November 12 from 5pm.