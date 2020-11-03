Shropshire Chamber welcomes two new Corporate members

Mia Carter with Jeremy Haigh at Apogee

The latest companies to sign up are full-service marketing agency Reech, based on Shrewsbury Business Park, and Apogee Property & Utility Consultants Limited of Telford.

The Corporate package is the chamber’s newest level of membership, and is aimed at senior managers and directors who would like to recognise and achieve their full potential as leaders and professionals.

It includes 12 senior management training masterclasses a year, plus priority access to other events, corporate video hosting, complimentary training places, and a host of other benefits

Founded in 2009, Reech offers services including branding and design, SEO and social media, and web design and development.

It has helped hundreds of local organisations stand out from the crowd, including Shrewsbury Town Football Club, Fletcher Homes, Nock Deighton, Montgomery Waters, and Salop Leisure sites.

Rob Hughes, managing director of Reech, said: “Reech is in Shropshire, for Shropshire. Whether our team are designing a new brand identity or a bespoke WordPress website, we are passionate about helping local businesses enhance their marketing.

“Continuing to support the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce by becoming Corporate members will allow us to proactively seek opportunities to work with other Shropshire-based businesses and charities.”

Apogee Property & Utility Consultants Limited is based at Hall Park Court in Telford town centre, offering services such as property and site search, estate management, and planning applications appeals and consultancy.

Managing director Jeremy Haigh, said: “We became a Shropshire Chamber Corporate member primarily for the excellent training programs at all levels including the masterclasses as we recognise our business is all about its people.

“We look we look forward understanding and collaborating with other Corporate members as we progress with our exponential growth since our founding in 2018.”

Mia Carter, director of membership at Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “We are delighted to welcome Reech and Apogee to our Corporate membership programme.

“The new level has been built for organisations who wish to develop their leaders with continual professional development in five key areas of business.

“Our suite of masterclasses focus on nurturing modern-day leaders to make their mark and help realise your organisation’s strategic objectives by shifting the way they communicate, motivate, innovate and performance manage.

“Our team of experts are at the cutting edge of leadership development. They will share and explore the latest thinking, inspiring you, no matter the level of your experience, to gain the skills and confidence to raise your game and lead high-performing teams.”