New acquisition puts Reconomy on international stage

Based in Cologne and founded in 2007, Noventiz provides packaging compliance services for commercial customers in Germany. The deal marks an important milestone in Reconomy’s strategic plan, as the first overseas acquisition made by the group. It also further expands Reconomy’s successful compliance division, spearheaded by Valpak in the UK, and is a key development towards the group’s ultimate ambition of being the leading global provider of services to the circular economy.

Reconomy’s CEO Paul Cox said: “The purchase of Noventiz is the start of an exciting new chapter for Reconomy as we establish ourselves in the European and international marketplace. Our vision is to add value to customers across the breadth of environmental services on a global scale, and Noventiz will provide an opportunity to build on the success we’ve experienced with packaging compliance, using their great expertise and knowledge of the German market. As we all know, this has been a challenging year, but Reconomy has remained committed to our growth ambitions and I’m delighted to be concluding 2020 with this very positive development. We’re looking forward to welcoming our new colleagues from Noventiz into the Reconomy family.”

Noventiz CEO Dirk Boxhammer said: “Noventiz is proud to become a member of the ambitious Reconomy family. This strengthens our position in the German market and offers a wide range of new national and international service opportunities for our clients.”