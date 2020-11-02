Late night shopping launched in Bridgnorth before lockdown

Deb Meredith of Tea and Roses, Debbie Richards from Hallmark and Becky Ray from Urban Angel, preparing for their late night shopping events

More than 20 shops throughout the town will be open until 7pm today, Tuesday and Wednesday, and business owners are urging people to come and grab a bargain.

Various stores will be open, giving residents the chance to buy clothes, toiletries and receive one final haircut.

Sally Themans of Love Bridgnorth – an initiative which promotes the town – said she was impressed with the reaction of shop owners to the government announcement.

“Instead of complaining, our brilliant Bridgnorth business people have quickly rallied round to organise these late opening evenings,” she said.

“A wide range of shops, selling everything from gifts, clothing, toiletries, toys, flowers, craft supplies and shoes, as well as several of our hair salons, will be welcoming people through the doors.

“It is a chance for residents to get their Christmas shopping done early and use their home town retailers, as it is now more vital than ever for us all to get behind independent and local businesses.

“Bridgnorth won the Great British High Street Large Market Town category in 2016 due largely to community spirit and inventiveness – this reaction shows that is still very much in evidence.