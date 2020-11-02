Chief executive named for new brewing company

Paul Davies, the new Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company chief executive

It will be led by Paul Davies who joins CMBC from Carlsberg Poland where he was managing director since early 2019, following a career with Carlsberg in the UK, Sweden, and as vice president craft and specialty for Carlsberg Group in Copenhagen.

He will lead a new management team combining leaders from across Carlsberg UK and Marston’s Beer Company.

Richard Westwood, previously managing director of MBC, takes the role of chief operating officer, integration andAdam Stubbs, chief financial officer

The appointments follow the Carlsberg UK and Wolverhampton-based Marston’s completed the transaction to create a new beer company on Friday.

The new company unites two historic brewers with shared values, history and heritage in brewing

CMBC offers lagers such as Carlsberg Danish Pilsner, Carlsberg Export and Poretti; premium cask and packaged ales, including Hobgoblin, Marston’s Pedigree, Tetley’s, Wainwright and 61 Deep; brands under license including San Miguel, Mahou, Estrella Damm, Shipyard, Erdinger, Warsteiner and Kirin; a broad selection of alcohol-free beers; plus distribution of the Brooklyn Brewery and London Fields Brewery craft portfolios.

The majority of the brewer’s portfolio will be brewed and packaged within its own network of breweries located across England, including the Carlsberg brewery in Northampton; London Fields in Hackney; Marston’s in Burton upon Trent; Banks’s in Wolverhampton; Wychwood in Witney, Oxfordshire; Jennings in Cockermouth, Cumbria; Ringwood in Hampshire; and Eagle in Bedford; plus a National Distribution Centre in Northampton and 11 UK-wide distribution depots.

Under the terms of the transaction, CMBC will have access to Marston’s pub estate for its beer portfolio, enshrined through a strategic, long-term supply and distribution agreement.

After eight years with Carlsberg, and having completed the transaction to form CMBC, Tomasz Blawat, formerly managing director of Carlsberg UK, has taken the decision to return to his native Poland in order to take up business opportunities outside of Carlsberg. He will support the integration process until the end of this year.

Ralph Findlay, currently chief executive of Marston’s has been appointed non-executive chairman of CMBC.

Mr Davies said: “This is a significant moment for us as we create a new, better beer company, with a sustainable future in UK brewing. We have a rare opportunity to create a unique beer business which combines over 300 years of brewing heritage and an unrivalled portfolio of brands, each with authenticity and provenance.

“I am delighted to lead Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company with the support of a new, experienced management team. We would like to thank Tomek for leading the transaction process over the past 12 months, and we wish him well in his future endeavours back in Poland.

“Today is the start of our journey towards CMBC becoming the UK’s best beer platform; and whilst together with the wider beer and pub industry we will need to navigate a deeply challenging time ahead, as a result of the impact of coronavirus, we will aim to help our customers to grow by offering an unrivalled portfolio of premium beer brands, excellent customer service and route to market scale.”