£780m Marston's and Carlsberg brewing deal completes

The new chief operating officer of Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company is Richard Westwood

Marston's has announced the completion of the joint venture arrangements with Carlsberg UK. The deal was first revealed in May.

The new Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company will be headed by Marston's Beer Company managing director Richard Westwood as chief operating officer.

The 1,600 beer company staff are now to be combined with 1,000 employed by Carlsberg, which is known for its lager.

Marston's will have a 40 per cent shareholding in the joint venture and a 20-year supply agreement to have beers provided for its pubs and restaurants which will operate separately from the brewing business.