Food delivery firm planning Telford launch

One of the impacts of the pandemic has been the increase in people buying takeaway food or calling for delivery.
Now Deliveroo, a firm which delivers food from restaurants, has announced it plans to launch in Telford next month. It has been operating in Shrewsbury for some time.
The company says it is on the lookout for car, bike, and motorbike riders to work for them.
Harrison Foster, Deliveroo’s UK Regional Director, said: “We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Telford and we’re excited to be launching next month. We’re really excited to be creating new work opportunities for local people.
“The team is looking for people with passion, drive and great customer service who are seeking the added benefit of flexible work amongst other perks. Anyone who's interested should head over to our website to apply.”