Food delivery firm planning Telford launch

The company is planning to launch in Telford

One of the impacts of the pandemic has been the increase in people buying takeaway food or calling for delivery.

Now Deliveroo, a firm which delivers food from restaurants, has announced it plans to launch in Telford next month. It has been operating in Shrewsbury for some time.

The company says it is on the lookout for car, bike, and motorbike riders to work for them.

Harrison Foster, Deliveroo’s UK Regional Director, said: “We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Telford and we’re excited to be launching next month. We’re really excited to be creating new work opportunities for local people.