Shropshire credit union staff encouraging people to join 'shop local' challenge this Christmas

Amy with Just Credit Union chair Mark Perez as they prepare for the shopping challenge

Amy Jones, office manager at Just Credit Union, Shropshire’s not-for-profit savings and loans co-operative, said she and friends would be attempting to ‘buy everything’ from local shops for this Christmas.

She is also asking residents of Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin to join her challenge.

“I realised just how challenging things are for lots of our local shops and businesses so decided to take on the challenge of buying everything from them for Christmas,” Amy said.

“I hope this will help keep businesses open and employing people.

"Through buying locally, money will circulate in our community and not disappear to the large corporates based elsewhere.”

Research on spending by local authorities shows that for every £1 spent with a small or medium sized business, 63p stayed in the local economy compared to 40p with a larger business.

Through shopping online or out of town only 5p trickles back into the local economy.

Amy said: “Just Credit Union is very much community based and what people save with us is what we lend to those who live or work in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

“Any profit is shared between our members so all the money circulates in and supports our local economy.

"I do hope lots of other people will join me in this challenge.

“I will be posting a regular blog and people can join the challenge and add their experience on our Facebook page.”

Amy, 32, has been Just Credit Union’s office manager for more than 15 years.