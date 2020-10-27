Telford Centre Christmas lights switch-on cancelled this year – but plenty of other festivities on offer

Telford shopping centre

As the countdown begins, Telford Centre will be lit with beautiful Christmas decorations from November 14.

On that date bosses will also launch Telford’s ‘Santa letter writing experience’.

Youngsters will be able to pick up a letter template from the shopping centre’s customer service desk and post their Christmas wishes at Santa’s mail room.

All letters posted before December 13 will receive a personalised reply from the main man himself and all letters posted before December 6 will be in with the chance to win a golden ticket for a live web call with Santa.

This year Telford Centre is also launching a ’12 Good Deeds of Christmas’ campaign and is inviting nominations for those who have carried out good deeds that should be rewarded. Nominations can be made via the centre’s Facebook page @TelfordShoppingCentre once the competition opens on November 16.

A dozen lucky winners will be chosen to have a Christmas surprise delivered to them by Santa.

Extended shopping hours will also start in December, to allow shoppers to get stocked up for the festive period.

Full details will be published on the shopping centre’s website.

Glynn Morrow, manager at Telford Centre, said: "This year has been very difficult for everyone in the community.

"We are extremely grateful for the support from our shoppers and to the businesses who have worked so closely with us to ensure the centre could reopen under our new measures.

"We know how important Christmas is and would like to show our gratitude by ensuring shoppers can still celebrate the festive season at Telford."

The shopping centre usually holds a Christmas lights switch-on packed full with family entertainment, but the coronavirus outbreak has seen many events cancelled throughout the year.