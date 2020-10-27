Telford Business Board invites diverse applications

Telford Business Board currently has just over 30 members and is looking to add around a further 10 business owners from the widest possible ethnic, age and gender perspectives. Their businesses will be based in the Telford area and be of any size.

Will Westley, Telford Business Board’s vice-chair and leader of the recruitment drive, said: “We’re proud to be well represented by women across our board. But we’re very conscious that we serve a dynamic and vibrant business community which isn’t otherwise wholly represented on our board as yet.

“And without the widest possible representation we can’t have the awareness of issues and opportunities facing those particular business communities here in Telford. Growing and diversifying our membership can only be a positive thing for all concerned.”

Board meetings are currently held monthly and remotely during the Covid-19 pandemic, but face-to-face at member-owned locations around Telford more usually. All members contribute their time and knowledge as volunteers. There may be some work or support requirement between meetings, but this would be at a member’s instigation and choice.