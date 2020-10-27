IT company expands to increase resources for local businesses

Rhiannon Copeman, Bethany Mullen, Chris Pallett and Laura Watkiss

It has taken on three new members of staff during lockdown to include Bethany Mullen as a marketing assistant, Rhiannon Copeman as help desk technician and Laura Watkiss as office administrator. It is now looking for the fourth recruit of the year to meet demand and increase resources for customers.

The free resources the firm regularly provides for business owners include weekly videos, podcast episodes, newsletters and relevant webinars.

Chris Pallett, managing director of Bespoke Computing Ltd, said: "I am so incredibly proud of my team and their attitude to supporting our customers, and thankful to our clients for their loyalty and illimitable support.

“We are grateful to have been able to expand during such a difficult time for businesses which is why we’re so passionate about using it to give back.