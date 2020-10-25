Festive shop brings year-round Christmas joy in Ironbridge

Shop owners Kimberley and Emily alongside Councillor Carolyn Healy, ward member for Ironbridge Gorge

The Little Christmas Shop opened on Friday on The Wharfage and will provide an all year round section as well as items from local suppliers.

Launched with the help of a £10,000 start-up grant from Telford & Wrekin Council's Pride in our High Street initiative, the shop is already proving popular on social media with residents and visitors looking forward to see what's on offer.

Councillor Lee Carter, cabinet member for neighbourhood, commercial services and regeneration, said: “Everyone loves Christmas and The Little Christmas Shop offers something we don’t currently have in Ironbridge which in turn will attract visitors back to the high street which is very much welcomed.

“The Revive and Thrive Grants were launched to help support local businesses to get back on their feet after a difficult year and so far we’ve seen over fifty applications from across the borough.

“High streets need support now more than ever and our teams are offering great incentives to assist new and existing businesses but in order to thrive they need the footfall so I encourage everyone to pay this new venture a visit and spend some time supporting the local economy and helping to retain local jobs."

Councillor Carolyn Healy, ward member for Ironbridge Gorge, said: “It’s fantastic news that we are getting another new business opening up here.

“The council grant has enabled shop owners Kimberley and Emily to expand their business ideas which has enhanced the High Street offer.

“I wish them the best of luck and look forward to seeing new and existing customers here in Ironbridge supporting not only them but all the local businesses.”

Shop owners Kimberley and Emily said: “We are excited to be opening our new shop in Ironbridge and we very grateful to Telford & Wrekin Council for helping us get our idea off the ground.

“We are creating a unique place for locals and tourists to visit. The shop will feature an all year round Christmas section and we will also showcase hand crafted items and stock sourced from trusted suppliers which will celebrate the local heritage.

“Our business will have a key role to play within the community. One where we bring excitement and a place to visit after what has been an unsettling year.

"Christmas is a time of joy and bringing family and friends together. We want to give people a reason to share positive experiences and bring a sense of community spirit."