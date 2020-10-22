Vehicle conversion specialist latest business to sign up to Ladder for Shropshire

Mark Cheshire and Karl Broomhall of Vantage VC

Vantage VC Ltd, based in Halesfield 8 in Telford, has signed up to the campaign, which calls on businesses to take on apprentices and invest in their future.

Vantage VC transforms commercial vehicles for major fleets and bespoke one-offs.

It has specialist expertise in working with vehicle fleets, vehicle rental companies, commercial vehicle manufacturers and utility and communications providers.

In December 2015 the firm moved to its current premises at Halesfield where it significantly expanded its workshop facilities.

In December 2015 the firm moved to its current premises at Halesfield where it significantly expanded its workshop facilities.

Chris Price, operations manager at Vantage VC, said: "We have offered apprenticeship opportunities for many years and have found that mentoring and nurturing a young person in our business has added so much value.

"We are a Telford based business who are keen to offer local young talent opportunities to get their foot on the ladder of employment.

"We have found great success in apprenticeships and we have supported them with progression in the business, an example is one of our first apprentices, Megan, the business administration apprentice over five years ago, is now our senior sales administrator. We have some talented employees at Vantage and we are all willing to teach and mentor an apprentice, to transfer our talent and skills for them to become part of our friendly team.

"We therefore would like to support the Ladder for Shropshire by offering a young person an apprenticeship opportunity to learn the expertise required to convert commercial vehicles. We would encourage anyone who is keen to join our team to contact Ladder for Shropshire today."

Amanda Carpenter, project lead for Ladder for Shropshire, said: "I would like to thank Vantage VC Ltd for supporting the Ladder for Shropshire and offering such a great apprenticeship opportunity in Telford, and hopes that this encourages more businesses to offer a young person a step on the Ladder.

"I would encourage any business to pick up the phone to talk to me about apprenticeships, Kickstart and traineeships. I am happy to answer any questions you may have."

Last week Danvac and Oakleys Ltd were the first two businesses to sign up the campaign, which has received backing from Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.

Based in Shrewsbury, Danvac manufactures and installs lifting equipment, parts and components to industries such as glass, wood and steel.

Oakleys Ltd is a family-owned business based on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.