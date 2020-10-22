Colouring wall is a creative break for shoppers in Shrewsbury

People of all ages visiting Shrewsbury’s Darwin Shopping Centre this half-term are being invited to show off their creative skills at a new Halloween colouring wall.

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury shopping centres manager
Located on the lower level of the centre, the wall is a new feature that offers visitors the chance to demonstrate their creativity.

There will be a giant canvas to colour in with plenty of colouring pens, along with hand sanitiser and anti-bacterial wipes for guests to use.

Bosses say the canvas will be updated seasonally so there’s something new to colour in every few months.

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury shopping centres manager, said: “This brand new colouring wall is a really exciting addition to the Darwin Centre and offers people the chance to take a break from their shopping and show off their creative skills.

“We’re starting off with a Halloween-themed canvas, but this will be changed on a regular basis, so we encourage people to pop back from time to time to see – and colour in – the latest version of the wall.

“We know only too well that health and safety is of great importance at the moment, and we’re making sure that the wall is safe to use as well as fun.”

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

