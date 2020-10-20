Time running out to enter Shropshire Chamber Business Awards

By James PughBusinessPublished:

Companies have until Friday to enter this year's Shropshire Chamber annual business awards.

The competition, which will be held in a virtual format this year, has grown into one of the largest and most respected events of its kind in the region.

The Oscars-style ceremony was due to be held at Telford’s International Centre this summer, before Covid-19 forced a change of plan. Instead, the award winners will now be crowned during a live streamed event on November 20.

Entries are still open for the competition, which includes most of the usual popular categories, but with a twist to the criteria, reflecting the changing times. Shortlisted finalists will be revealed on November 9.

Visit shropshirebusinessawards.co.uk

James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

