Time running out to enter Shropshire Chamber Business Awards

The competition, which will be held in a virtual format this year, has grown into one of the largest and most respected events of its kind in the region.
The Oscars-style ceremony was due to be held at Telford’s International Centre this summer, before Covid-19 forced a change of plan. Instead, the award winners will now be crowned during a live streamed event on November 20.
Entries are still open for the competition, which includes most of the usual popular categories, but with a twist to the criteria, reflecting the changing times. Shortlisted finalists will be revealed on November 9.