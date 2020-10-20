Shropshire's commercial property market remains buoyant

Toby Shaw, a partner at Towler Shaw Roberts

Toby Shaw, a partner at Towler Shaw Roberts, said that deals are continuing to happen across the county in all sectors.

He acknowledged they can now sometimes take longer to complete, but he insisted that the local market continues to perform robustly.

Mr Shaw said: "Despite the uncertainly surrounding Covid – and there are some challenges, particularly with the retail market – there is still a very strong level of activity around the county.

“As a firm, we have been incredibly busy and there are deals happening right across the board in terms of offices, retail and industrial properties. We have also been able to agree some land sales.

"We have received some very significant instructions and successfully completed some notable deals.

“We are certainly busy in Shropshire and I believe that is also the case in other areas of the country.”

Mr Shaw added that TSR – which has offices in Shrewsbury, Telford and Wolverhampton – is currently inviting best and final offers for 28 acres of land at Shrewsbury South, off Oteley Road.

The company is also marketing a number of former Travis Perkins sites for sale in North Wales, which has stimulated much interest.

Mr Shaw said: “While there were some fears initially that Covid would significantly affect demand, in reality enquiries have generally remained at pre-Covid levels and we expect this to continue for at least the foreseeable future.

“We recognise as a firm the importance of being nimble and flexible to meet with current and future demands, and given our proven track record we are attracting a number of significant new instructions.

"The workload for our building surveyors, asset management team, valuation department, essentially all of the services we offer, continues to be extremely busy as a result.