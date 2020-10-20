JLR jobs set to go at Wolverhampton in Covid-19 cutback

The JLR Engine Manufacturing Centre at the i54

They will go as part of a voluntary redundancy programme affecting its operation in the West Midlands only.

JLR is not confirming exact numbers it is seeking but says it will be on a small scale and will impact on its hourly-paid workforce including manufacturing associates and fitters working on production lines.

Other roles affected include inspectors in engineering and testers.

The luxury car maker, which has its headquarters at Gaydon, in Warwickshire, issued a statement saying: “Through its ongoing transformation programme and against the backdrop of the global Covid-19 pandemic, Jaguar Land Rover is taking action to optimise performance and achieve further operational efficiencies to enable sustainable growth and safeguard the long-term success of our business.

"We are implementing a very small voluntary redundancy scheme for some colleagues across the West Midlands.

“This is a prudent step given the challenges facing the global automotive industry in which we compete.

“It is not possible to comment on final numbers that might be involved as the consultation process is in its early stages and will be subject to the level of employee interest in the scheme.”

The latest redundancy programme follows the announcement last week that JLR is offering voluntary redundancy to some of its staff in the West Midlands who have been furloughed during the coronavirus crisis.

That programme was aimed at salaried and management staff but did not affect anyone employed at its EMC at the i54 to the north of Wolverhampton.

JLR, which has its West Midlands car making plants at Solihull and Castle Bromwich in the region, furloughed around half its UK workforce after the country went into lockdown in March.

The EMC, which employs more than 1,000, returned to production in May.

The wider UK car industry has been badly hit by the pandemic with car plants shut down for many weeks during the height of the lockdown.

Sales have begun to recover and for JLR were up by 50 per cent for the three months to the end of September at 113,569 vehicles compared to 74,067 between April and June, but they were 11.9 per cent down on levels a year ago.