Insurance broker nets sponsorships scheme

Callum Watkins, head of marketing and Sam Jacobs, business development manager

The firm has joined the scheme run by the official charity of Shrewsbury Town Football Club, which helps support and make an impact on the local community through their sports, education and wellbeing programmes.

Shrewsbury Town in the Community’s mission is to utilise the power of sport to engage, inspire and strengthen the local community. It relies on donations to fund much of their work, so they created their ‘Friends of the Community’ sponsorship scheme as a network of local businesses who want an easy and effective way to contribute to their cause, including companies like 1st Choice.

Callum Watkins, head of marketing at 1st Choice, said: “As a local business we love being part of the Shrewsbury community, so we are always looking for ways to get involved in great causes at a local level. After meeting the Shrewsbury Town in the Community team, the positive impact of their work was obvious. We’re delighted to partner STITC, support the same cause and become a key partner in the future."

Holly Jones, marketing executive, added: “Considering the difficult times that much of the UK has had to face with the pandemic, we’ve been very privileged to be able to continue operating and generating income. We felt that this has presented us with an opportunity for 1st Choice to give back more by increasing our charitable efforts, particularly in our local community. We’re looking forward to getting stuck into some of the STITC fundraising events going forward into 2021 and coming up with some great fundraising ideas of our own”

1st Choice also make contributions to their Charity of the Year for 2020, Little Rascals Foundation, who are also based in Shrewsbury and carries out work to make life easier for children with disabilities and their families.