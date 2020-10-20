Firms invited to session with logistics specialist

The sessions will be with Iain Richardson, an experienced logistics specialist, with over 25 years’ experience working for multinationals and an SME logistic provider.
Sessions are designed for companies who would like to learn more about freight forwarding and how best to choose one, those that have only worked with delivery companies and have no experience working with a freight forwarder, and those that would like a better understanding of International Commercial Terms and when to use them.
To request a meeting, visit events.great.gov.uk/ereg/newreg.php?eventid=200213503&& and answer the questions giving as much detail as you can.
Companies to be considered for a 45-minute meeting with Iain should be based in Shropshire and trading for at least 12 months.