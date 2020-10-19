New factory plan for firm

Artist's impression of the planned Bruderer UK Ltd building, in Telford (Picture: Advance Land and Planning Ltd for Bruderer UK Ltd)

Bruderer UK Ltd, a Swiss-owned “high-speed precision stamping” company, has applied to build a 700-square-metre plant in Hortonwood.

A design statement says the firm’s British base is currently in Luton, but the company hope to move to new purpose-built premises on the one-acre site north of Queensway.

Hadley and Leegomery Parish Council will be consulted, and Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make a decision at a later date.

Writing on behalf of Bruderer director Adrian Haller, planning agent Andy Williams, of Shifnal-based Advance Land and Planning Ltd, says the company recently bought the former farmland site from Homes England.

If permission is granted, it intends to start building early in 2021 and move in later that year, he adds.

Pre-application enquiries with council officers “confirmed that, because the proposed building would be located at the entrance to the industrial estate, it would need of be of a high-quality design, including some glazing and other features to add interest”, Mr Williams writes.

“The architectural concept is to give the building a modern clean look that reflects Bruderer as a high-quality company with a reputation of unrivalled excellence in the field of manufacturing,” he says.

The majority of the building will be allocated to it “production/assembly area”, with a reception, officers and facilities also included.

Mr Williams adds that Bruderer, which was established in 1943, “is renowned the world over as a pacesetter in ‘high-quality punching technology'”.

Its UK arm was established in 1968 and employs approximately 12 staff.