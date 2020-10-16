Pickstock Telford to create about 30 jobs

Founder Greg Pickstock

Due to an expansion in operations at the site, new roles are being created which will predominantly be factory/production based.

The firm, which currently employs about 300 people, said the new roles will help sustain and support the company’s growth targets, enabling greater supply to key customers.

Greg Pickstock, founder and managing director of the firm, said: "I’m proud our business is able to continue to grow and evolve whilst delivering premium products to our customer base and this expansion will enhance our capabilities.

"It is great to be in the position to offer more job opportunities to the people of Shropshire."