Pickstock Telford to create about 30 jobs

Beef supplier Pickstock Telford is creating about 30 new roles at its Hortonwood site.

Founder Greg Pickstock
Due to an expansion in operations at the site, new roles are being created which will predominantly be factory/production based.

The firm, which currently employs about 300 people, said the new roles will help sustain and support the company’s growth targets, enabling greater supply to key customers.

Greg Pickstock, founder and managing director of the firm, said: "I’m proud our business is able to continue to grow and evolve whilst delivering premium products to our customer base and this expansion will enhance our capabilities.

"It is great to be in the position to offer more job opportunities to the people of Shropshire."

General manager Grace Hester added: "This is an exciting time for us at Pickstock Telford, our people work incredibly hard to deliver success for the business. Working within the meat industry offers great career opportunities, we have a diverse workforce and our roles suit lots of different people."

