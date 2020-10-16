Avara Foods creating over 100 jobs in Telford

The robotised production lines at Avara Foods in Telford

The firm, based at Hortonwood 60 in Hadley, said it is recruiting across its operations as demand for poultry products remains high.

There are a range of fixed term and permanent roles available in production, hygiene, quality assurance and transport.

Strict health and safety measures have been implemented across Avara and throughout its supply chain to help protect colleagues from Covid-19, the firm said.

Just some of the measures implemented include screens and curtains installed along production lines to create physical barriers, floor markers laid in canteens and other shared spaces demonstrating the physical distance colleagues should remain apart.

Canteens and break areas have spaced out seating and perspex dividers and additional cleaning regimes have been enacted in high traffic areas and more hand sanitising stations installed across all sites.

Andrew Brodie, people and communications director at Avara Foods, said: “We’re keen to welcome new colleagues to our Telford team.

“We’re busier than ever before and need motivated, dedicated people to join our team. British shoppers rely on us every day to ensure their baskets remain filled and we’re proud to continue feeding the nation, despite the challenges the country has seen during the past few months.