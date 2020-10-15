Marches LEP launches new online jobs and skills tool

James Staniforth, skills lead for the Marches LEP

The new micro-website – The Marches Work and Training Tool at marcheslep.org.uk/trainingtool – guides visitors through a series of simple diagnostic questions to tell them what training or skills provision is available which is best suited to them or their business needs.

The website has been launched during the Marches LEP’s Business Recovery Week, which aims to highlight the work the Partnership is leading to help the business community recover and rebuild from the virus.

James Staniforth, skills lead for the Marches LEP, said the new website would play a vital part in helping people across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin develop the skills needed to flourish in the post Covid-19 world.

“We know that the virus is having a huge impact on the region’s employment market and that people are finding themselves out of work or working reduced hours through no fault of their own.

“One of the things which is becoming clear is that the world of work has been irreversibly changed by the virus and new skills will be needed in the future. Our new site pulls together all the training, skills and educational support on offer in one place and directs the user to those schemes which are best suited to them.

“All you have to do is answer a few simple questions and it will come up with suggestions as to how you can retrain, upskill or develop new learning to give yourself the best possible chance in the post-Covid world and allow you to fulfil your potential.”

Examples of the schemes which form part of the database for the new website include the Government Kickstart scheme, the Construction Talent Retention Scheme, Life Ready, Work Ready programme, Skills Support for Work programme, apprenticeships and redundancy support projects.

“There is a tremendous amount of help on offer but we know that it can sometimes be difficult to see the wood for the trees and find the scheme best suited to you,” James added.

“Our new website will walk you through the options which meet your needs and help make finding the skills support and training you need as simple and straightforward as possible.”