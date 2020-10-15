Ladder for Shropshire has new project lead

Amanda Carpenter, project officer for the Ladder for Shropshire campaign

I have many years’ experience of supporting young people and working with employers to identify apprenticeship opportunities.

The Ladder for Shropshire is an exciting initiative to be part of, and the perfect opportunity for me to use my passion, experience and expertise to offer impartial advice to employers on apprenticeships, traineeships and kickstart including all of the incentives that are on offer.

My goal is to encourage as many employers as possible to create opportunities to support the growing number of the young unemployed in Shropshire after the devastation of the pandemic.

Youth unemployment has doubled since the beginning of the year and the number of apprenticeships on offer is almost 50 per cent lower than this time last year, so the more businesses that we can engage with the more of an impact we can make for young people and for the local economy.

The Ladder is a great one-stop shop where we can provide impartial advice about all of the incentives on offer, the benefits of taking on a young person and a suitable provider to best meet your needs.

My experience has shown how employers are extremely positive about apprenticeships and eager to offer the new generation the opportunity to train and develop their expertise.

They have seen first-hand the benefits that a young person can bring to a business; fresh ideas, initiative, new skills to bridge the skills gap, eagerness to learn and they become a real asset to the growth of a business.

Often the business goes on to develop a long-term apprenticeship offer for future generations.

I am delighted to welcome our first two companies to the campaign – Danvac and Oakleys, who have both joined the initiative to recruit and promote apprenticeship vacancies, thank you.