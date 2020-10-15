Jobs at risk at Telford manufacturer Ricoh

Ricoh has had a base in Telford since the 1980s

Ricoh Products Limited, which is based in Priorslee and includes the Ricoh 3D operation, has confirmed it is currently exploring restructuring the business which may result in job losses.

A consultation process has now started with staff from the company, which has admitted to feeling the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is believed Ricoh employs more than 500 people in Telford, but it would not confirm how many jobs could be under threat.

"The pandemic has been tough on many businesses and Ricoh is no exception," Ricoh said in a statement.

"Our employees have been very working hard to adapt to the changing environment and we are incredibly proud of the contributions they have made.

"Despite this commitment, we can confirm that we are currently reviewing a possible restructure of our business.

"A consultation process has started which impacts colleagues based in Telford and which may result in potential job losses.

"Until the process is complete, we won’t be commenting further on numbers.

"Right now, our immediate focus is now on delivering for our customers and supporting those potentially affected."

As well as being a major employer in Telford and a landmark for travellers passing its big factory beside the M54, the Japanese business was traditionally a manufacturer of office printers before that sector went into decline as the digital revolution took hold.

The business now has various aspects, among them 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing.

Ricoh is the second major Telford employer to consider job losses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In July it emerged about 60 jobs could be axed at car parts giant DENSO Manufacturing UK which has been hit by a fall in demand for new vehicles as a result of Covid-19.