First businesses sign up to relaunch of Ladder for Shropshire campaign

Danvac's Michaela Wheeler and Vikki Cliffe Matt Downes, Ross Bland, Ross Langley (front) and Alex Bachene from Oakleys Ltd

Danvac and Oakleys Ltd have both got on board with the campaign, which calls on businesses to take on apprentices and invest in their future.

Based in Shrewsbury, Danvac manufactures and installs lifting equipment, parts and components to industries such as glass, wood and steel.

As part of the company’s growth, Danvac became the sole UK distributor for Eurotech GMBH, a German-based company which provides innovative OEM equivalent suction cups and vacuum components suitable for all makes and models of lifting equipment and glass and wood processing transfer stations.

Being able to offer these has enabled Danvac the opportunity of supplying a wider market.

"Acknowledging a requirement for further engineers within Danvac, we have decided to offer an electrical engineering apprenticeship within the company," Danvac said.

"This will enable the successful applicant the ability to gain hands-on experience under the supervision and guidance of our own engineers alongside the college training they will receive on a weekly basis.

"As a result of this, we are delighted to be working closely with the Ladder for Shropshire who are assisting us in fulfilling an apprenticeship role."

Oakleys Ltd is a family-owned business based on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.

Its origins stem from selling Ford tractors back in the 1950s.

It now supplies specialist groundcare equipment and garden machinery for homes and small businesses as well as golf buggies, utility and electric vehicles.

It supplies professional machines in central and western areas of the UK and has an e-commerce store selling smaller machines and parts nationwide.

For each market sector it has specialist teams of employees providing sales, hire, parts and technical/mechanical support.

"For many years we have taken on apprentices to help enable our various departments function. But this is not just a short-term solution. Our real aim is to future proof our business by ensuring that our staff progress from both the training and overall work experience that they need," Oakleys said.

"Our main work placements are situated in our workshop, parts and retail departments.

"Our new technicians are professionally trained to work on commercial mowers, tractors and many other types of groundcare machinery.

"Carrying out a full service, changing bottom blades and sharpening cutter units using our grinding machine, dismantling gearboxes, building up new machines that have arrived straight from the factory. These are just a few challenges out of many that our apprentices will be taking on – on a daily basis.

"Our parts and retail departments have for many years stocked and sold large volumes of parts, mowers and many other types of garden machinery. And both have recently started at trying to exploit the great potential of going e-commerce and trading nationwide.

"And therefore, we are always in need of keen members of staff who are able to help us achieve this.

"Our business is changing all the time and so who knows what new job roles will be available next."

Amanda Carpenter, who has joined the Ladder for Shropshire as project lead, said: "I am delighted to welcome our first two companies to the campaign – Danvac and Oakleys – who have both joined the initiative to recruit and promote apprenticeship vacancies.