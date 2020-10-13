Electrical contractors install life-saving equipment

Manager at The Fort offices in Artillery Business Park, Jess Jones with electrical manager at Nexus Electrics Ady Ethelston

The work was carried out across the town, with one location being Artillery Business Park, an exciting redevelopment of the former World War One and World War Two military base.

The business park provides commercial units, serviced and virtual offices, and meeting room facilities to a huge range of businesses. The defibrillators are to ensure the safety of all workers in the area, meaning they are always within easy access of life-saving equipment.

Nexus Electrics, which operates out of Shropshire and Mid Wales, felt it only right that they continue to provide for their community with these life-saving installs.

Ian Hodgkiss, director of Nexus Electrics, said: “Working to help local businesses feel safe in their workplace is a huge part of what we do. The safety and welfare of the people of Shropshire is so important to us and we are proud to work with other local businesses to create positive change.