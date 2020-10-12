Old building takes on a new role

By Sue Austin

Beautician, Anna Morton-Marshall, has taken her new salon back to its historic best.

The wool merchant sign
Anna Morton-Marshall has taken over 6A Frankwell in Shrewsbury which is an historic building, and has transformed into back to its beautiful best as a beauty salon. Picture are from left: Ellie Atkinson, Anna Morton-Marshall, Lauren Morton and Mayor of Shrewsbury Phil Gillam..
Anna Morton-Marshall has taken over 6A Frankwell in Shrewsbury which is an historic building, and has transformed into back to its beautiful best as a beauty salon. Picture are from left: Ellie Atkinson, Anna Morton-Marshall, Lauren Morton and Mayor of Shrewsbury Phil Gillam..

The black and white, 16th Century building was one an important part of Shrewsbury's wool industry with wool from the Wales travelling by boat into Frankwell to be sold.

It has since been through a variety of guises and is now the home of House of Beauty a new venture for Anna.

She has stripped back the salon at 6A Frankwell to reveal the history that has given it its Grade 2 listed status from English Heritage.

"I have been running by beauty business for eight years, renting space in other peoples' salons. In lockdown I decided I wanted my own salon and have been doing all the refurbishment.

"I wanted to create a beautiful, historic space and this building is perfect. There is still and old sign at the side which says that it was a wool merchants. If anyone has any old photos I would love to be able to use them in the salon."

Anna was keen to help young people onto the ladder to start their own career and so has given two, recently qualified beauticians their own space within House of Beauty without them having to pay rent.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

