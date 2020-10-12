More than 1,000 homes set to be built in Telford thanks to £170m investment

New Wrekin properties in Trench

The group will invest the money over the next five years to deliver 1,400 new homes for affordable rent and low cost home ownership across the borough.

The first 181 homes will be completed this year. These properties include innovative homes in Arleston that were recently inspected by HRH The Princess Royal, more family homes at Pool Hill in Dawley and town houses in Newport.

The development plans also includes the redevelopment of Apley and Haughmond Courts in Dothill to create retirement accommodation, and the regeneration project at Leonards Close in Donnington that will begin this month.

Wayne Gething, group chief executive, said: “The size and scale of this investment is further confirmation of our commitment to communities across Telford and Wrekin.

"It’s the community that we are here to serve and providing affordable housing is the biggest way we do that. Alongside our care and support services.

"The investment will also be a welcome contribution to the local economy.

"This investment will not only deliver safe and secure homes for families but also create apprenticeships and other opportunities through the local supply chain.”

Pipeline

Further announcements for developments in Donnington and Old Park are expected in the coming weeks.

This announcement is in addition to the group's planned £100 million investment across wider Shropshire.

As part of the investment the group is already on site delivering a new extra care village in Shifnal, which includes 70 apartments.

And in Shrewsbury, at Lesley Owen Way, 40 Wrekin properties already have people moving in.

Further developments in the pipeline include the Pauls Moss housing and medical care development, in Whitchurch.

The project to deliver a medical centre for the town and surrounding area includes The Wrekin Housing Group, Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group, Shropshire Council and NHS England.