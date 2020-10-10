Breweries warn against tighter government Covid restrictions

Russ Honeyman, commercial director for Monty’s Brewery Gary Walters, MD of Ludlow Brewing Company

With many pubs and breweries already struggling as a result of existing restrictions, they fear adding more, including closures, could be devastating for the industry.

It comes as ministers and officials are discussing whether to close hospitality venues – pubs and restaurants – for a period following a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Gary Walters, owner of Ludlow Brewing Company, said: “It’s already been a difficult year for us, like all other businesses in the industry. We are a brewery with a taproom which is open seven days a week.

"Roughly 20 per cent of what we brew is bottled for sale in the taproom, for home deliveries, and for off sales in shops. However the bulk of our brewing is cask ale for pubs. If pubs go down we do too.

"We are apprehensive about further closures, and worried for the survival of our trade customers. Without being political, I’ve yet to see the science to justify the restrictions on pubs – the 10pm curfew seems counter-productive.

"The future of a great British institution, the pub, is at stake. Given all the precautions we’ve been taking, and the recent change in weather which has seen a drop-off in trade, any additional restrictions will certainly be unwelcome.

"We have invested in a heated large marquee which is proving popular as we have a lot of space between customers. We are hoping we will be able to stay open so they can continue to enjoy having a proper pint in a safe environment."

Abi Kemp, a director of Woodsetton-based Holden's Brewery, said its pubs were having "a pretty miserable time" already with the 10pm closure.

"It has had quite an impact. We are still hoping they won't go the full step and close pubs again," she added.

The brewery, which has 19 pubs across the Black Country, Staffordshire and Shropshire, is to launch a new click and collect service to enable customers to pick up bottled and cask-conditioned beer from its 10 managed pubs.

"If there is another closure it might mitigate that a bit. People still want to drink our beer so we are trying to make that a bit easier."

Russ Honeyman, commercial director for Monty’s Brewery which is based in Montgomery, said: “It is a difficult time for the pub industry and of course that includes the brewers too.

"There are hundreds of breweries of all sizes struggling at the moment.