New Telford Starbucks drive-through creates 13 jobs

To celebrate the opening, there will be a ribbon cutting hosted by the mayor of Telford and Wrekin, Councillor Amrik Jhawar, at 11am.

Complimentary Starbucks gift bags will be given to the first 100 customers who enter the store and coffee tasting sessions are scheduled every hour until 4pm.

Ahead of opening, the store will be distributing buy one get one free vouchers across the retail park.

The store, which will be operated by Starbucks licensee Queensway Coffee Houses, will support BEAM as its local charity partner. BEAM provides children, young people under 25, their parents, and professionals with advice, signposting, and support for any concerns relating to mental and emotional wellbeing.

Shakeel Jivraj, head of operations at Queensway Coffee Houses, said: “We are so excited to open our new store in Telford and the team are closely following guidance from both Government and health authorities to keep everyone safe in-store.