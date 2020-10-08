Ladder for Shropshire campaign backed by business leaders

James Staniforth, Marches LEP board member and the organisation’s Skills Champion Richard Sheehan, chief executive of the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce

Both Shropshire Chamber of Commerce and the Marches LEP have welcomed the relaunch of the Ladder for Shropshire, which calls on businesses to take on apprentices and invest in their future.

First launched in 2014, people across our region have landed jobs thanks to the scheme and it is hoped it will continue to build the workforce that the county needs in these unprecedented times.

The Ladder is being launched in partnership with The Marches Skills Provider Network, Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council.

Richard Sheehan, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, said: "It is clear the business landscape is continuing to evolve.

"With the virus and the embracing of new technology it is clear different skills will be required to help businesses grow and flourish.

"Any initiative which will help provide the business owners and leaders of the future is welcomed and I hope this initiative will be supported by the wider business community in Shropshire.

"While apprenticeships aren't just for young people, it is very clear the level of unemployment in younger people across the county is going to continue to rise for some time.

"Different support for young people is out there, and rightfully so, but it is really important we ensure people are trained for the jobs of the future as businesses remodel and ready themselves.

"As a chamber we are actively lobbying the Government to support programmes right across all age groups."

James Staniforth, Marches LEP board member and the organisation’s Skills Champion, said: “The Ladder for Shropshire is a fantastic project and we’re delighted to see its return in the county, especially during these uncertain times.

“Now, more than ever, our young people are going to need to be supported into further training and jobs and this initiative, supported by the Shropshire Star, is flying the flag for apprenticeships in the region.

“The Marches LEP works closely with the partners driving the Ladder for Shropshire and as part of our Marches Business Recovery Week, we will be putting a spotlight on this and other projects which aim to raise awareness and encourage businesses to offer apprenticeships.”

The LEP will be focusing on skills on October 14, during its recovery week, with the launch of a new website which will signpost unemployed people and those looking for further training to help available in the LEP region.