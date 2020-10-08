Firm urges Prime Minister to go further with green pledge

AceOn Energy managing director Richard Partington

The Telford-based firm, which specialises in solar energy and battery storage technology, said Boris Johnson’s promise to make the country a world leader in green technology and power every UK home through wind turbines by 2030 was a "strong and positive" message.

But AceOn Energy managing director Richard Partington said Mr Johnson needs to build his promises into a bigger, bolder vision for the role of renewable energy over the next decade, using all the new technologies which are now emerging.

“We welcome the PM’s positive statement about wind power, but this needs to be part of a much bigger vision for the utilisation of a whole range of renewable energy technology,” he said.

“No one solution alone can deliver a Net Zero carbon UK by 2030 or 2050.”

AceOn is behind the pioneering Virtual Power Plant (VPP) currently being installed in nearly 80 homes to capture and store solar energy as part of a scheme with The Wrekin Housing Group and BEW Electrical Wholesalers.

Richard added: “This is leading edge renewable energy generation and storage with smart technology software. It helps people and homes maximise their use of the energy created by solar panels and minimise the amount of expensive electricity imported from the National Grid.

“It’s a great example of how innovative technology could drive down emissions and also a practical way to help people to take greater control of their energy costs, reduce their carbon footprint and enjoy a certain level of ‘energy independence’. There’s no doubt that a green revolution is now beginning in this country.”

Richard was speaking after the Prime Minister told the Conservative Party’s virtual conference that the UK would become a world-leader in green technology over the next decade.

Mr Johnson announced £160 million to upgrade ports and factories for building turbines to help the country "build back greener" in a move he said would create 2,000 jobs in construction and support 60,000 more.