Welcome for plans to improve county transport links

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has launched an independent review which will be led by Network Rail chairman Sir Peter Hendy.

Sir Peter has been given the task of boosting transport infrastructure across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland with a view to bringing the different parts of the UK together and improving employment opportunities.

The review has been welcomed by Midlands Connect, a consortium of local authorities and business leaders, set up to represent the region on transport policy.

Midlands Connect director Maria Machancoses said she had every confidence Sir Peter would secure much-needed improvements to transport links across Shropshire, the West Midlands and the UK.

“Improving connectivity is critical to boosting productivity here in the Shropshire and without upgrades to the current transport system, we can’t hope to achieve levelling-up. Shropshire’s links to Wales are hugely important

“At Midlands Connect we are committed to working in partnership together with the Marches LEP and Shropshire Council and the regions MPs to make the case for growth, investment and jobs and this review offers us a golden opportunity to make that case. All this work will help support the Government and bring the Union even closer together.”

Mr Johnson said good transport links were the key to ensuring everyone could access education, jobs and housing, helping businesses to grow and rebalancing opportunity fairly across our country.

He said the study would, “provide independent, honest advice”, on a wide range of options to improve the quality and availability of the nation’s transport links.

It will looking at the potential feasibility and economic case of options for reviewing air links within the UK, exploring the cost, practicality and demand for a new fixed link between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and boosting road and rail links to Scotland.

Mr Johnson added: “The United Kingdom is the greatest political partnership the world has ever seen, and we need transport links between our nations that are as strong as our historic bonds.