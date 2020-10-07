Journalism matters: Hardworking Sam loves to deliver news on round

Sam Vaughan, 13, has delivered the Shropshire Star on the Telford Estate in Shrewsbury since March

Many of them teenagers, they are out on the streets come rain, shine, wind or snow, delivering thousands of copies of your favourite newspaper and playing a crucial role in keeping people in touch with what is going on in their communities.

Paperboy Sam Vaughan has been delivering news to people since the start of lockdown – and has been loving every minute of it. The 13-year-old started delivering newspapers around the Telford Estate in Shrewsbury at the start of March, and loves chatting to his customers on his rounds.

“It’s good fun,” says the teenager, who goes to Belvidere School. “I like bringing them the news, and I speak to a few of them. It depends on the weather though, it can be a bit more difficult in the rain.”

His father Ian says Sam is a hardworking boy, both at school and when doing his rounds.

“He’s a very conscientious lad,” he says. “In school time he’s doing his school work, but during lockdown and the school holidays he was up early every morning to deliver the papers. He’s got to know a lot of the old people on his round, he’s got quite good banter going with them.”

Boys, girls and a number of adults too. Our deliverers are out in all weathers to make sure you get your paper. Here are just a few of our dedicated team. Left to right: Sami Lewis, Oli Lewis, Harry Heard, Ralph Johnson, Amelie Hilditch, Jan Hilditch, Jack Hughes, Jasmine Ahluwalia , Theo Panter, Jamie Howells, Harrison Knight and Daniel Quinnell

Sam is one of a large network of boys, girls – and many adults – who make sure you get your newspaper every day.