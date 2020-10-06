Virus-killing coating offers a revolutionary solution in the fight against coronavirus

Piran Littleton, managing director at Protection Zone

Shropshire-based approved UK retailer Protection Zone has brought the antimicrobial solution to the market in a bid to protect homes and workplaces from the spread of common, and potentially life-threatening illnesses.

Liquid Guard is described as being easy to apply and will provide 12 months of protection on surfaces in just six hours.

It works by creating an antimicrobial nano-coating on surfaces that will rupture germs cell walls, killing any bacteria, virus and fungi that come into contact with it.

The spray has passed more than 30 independent, internationally recognised tests and has been proven to kill some forms of coronavirus, Influenza A and E. coli. It is also currently undergoing tests against SARS-CoV-2 (commonly known as Covid-19) at one of Europe’s leading test laboratories.

Piran Littleton, managing director at Protection Zone, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has forced everyone to prioritise their health and safety in a way we’ve not seen in generations.

“Whilst Liquid Guard was developed in 2018, and has been used in larger commercial settings, the product was inaccessible for most people, which is why we felt it was important to bring this revolutionary product to a wider UK market in a form that can be easily applied within homes or workplaces to create highly sanitised and disinfected environments. It’s ideal for homes, offices, cafes, hairdressers and many other SME’s.

“Touchpoints, such as door handles, light switches or even toilets, are some of the most common ways that coronavirus and other common bacteria and viruses are spread, and with Liquid Guard you are able to eliminate this risk for a year in just one easy application.

“The spray is completely odourless and safe for human use and can be used on any non-porous surface. It’s simple to apply, long-lasting and can withstand everyday cleaning, continuing to protect for 12 months.”

Liquid Guard is a German Product Innovation award winner of 2019 and is manufactured by Nano-Care UK.